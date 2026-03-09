Listen Live
DMV LOCAL RECAP: Gov. Wes Moore Pushes Grocery Pricing Ban

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is pushing legislation that would ban dynamic pricing in grocery stores, aiming to protect consumers from fluctuating food prices.

Published on March 9, 2026

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Rising grocery prices have been a major concern for families across the DMV, and now Maryland Governor Wes Moore is pushing new legislation aimed at preventing price hikes driven by technology.

In today’s DMV Local Recap, Moore is advocating for a bill that would ban dynamic pricing in grocery stores across Maryland. Dynamic pricing is a practice where businesses adjust prices in real time based on demand, consumer behavior, or other market conditions. Many people already associate the concept with concert tickets or airline fares, where prices can increase rapidly depending on popularity.

However, Moore and other supporters of the legislation are concerned that the same technology could soon be used in grocery stores. The governor recently presented the proposal to lawmakers in Annapolis, warning that retailers could potentially raise prices on everyday items depending on demand or individual consumer data.

The proposed legislation, known as the Predatory Pricing Protection Act, would prevent grocery stores from implementing these practices. Under the bill, stores would be required to keep grocery prices fixed for at least one full day. It would also ban retailers from using surveillance technology or customer data to set personalized prices for shoppers.

Supporters say the move is necessary as families continue to struggle with the rising cost of living and food affordability. Advocates argue that groceries are a basic necessity and should not be subject to fluctuating pricing models that could make essential items even more expensive.

However, critics of the proposal say the legislation may be unnecessary. Some opponents argue that dynamic pricing is not currently widespread in grocery stores and describe the bill as a “solution in search of a problem.”

