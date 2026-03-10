Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Gunfire at Rihanna’s Home & Lil Durk Update

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Gunfire at Rihanna’s Home & Lil Durk Update

A suspect was arrested after gunfire near Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home while Lil Durk’s federal case faces new legal developments.

Published on March 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

A frightening situation unfolded over the weekend near Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home after reports of gunfire outside the property.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:15 p.m., when multiple shots were allegedly fired toward the home from a parked vehicle. According to reports, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their children were inside the house at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police later arrested a suspect identified as Ivana Lesette Ortiz. Investigators say she allegedly fired several rounds toward the residence before being taken into custody. Officers also recovered what authorities described as an assault rifle from the suspect’s vehicle. Ortiz has since been booked on attempted murder charges, with bail reportedly set at $10 million.

While the investigation continues, fans online have expressed relief that Rihanna and her family are safe following the alarming situation.

In other hip-hop legal news, rapper Lil Durk’s ongoing federal case is seeing new developments. Reports say attorney Brian Steele — known for representing Young Thug — has submitted paperwork to replace one of the attorneys currently representing Durk.

Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial was previously delayed after a judge denied a request from co-defendants who wanted to be tried separately. The trial is currently expected to continue later this year as the legal process unfolds.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party

Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-RIGHTS-JACKSON

Jesse Jackson Jr. Jabs Biden, Obama At Father’s Funeral Service

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

20 Items
Celebrity News  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays! Abs-olutely Dangerous — Taunt Tummy Season Has Arrived And These 20 Stars Came To Flex, Vol. 17

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Girls Need Sisters'

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

Diddy Scores Earlier Release Date While Fighting His Conviction

Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

Jacob Latimore Opens Up About Music, Acting, and Future Goals at the BET Awards Media House

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close