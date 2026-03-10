REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Gunfire at Rihanna’s Home & Lil Durk Update

A frightening situation unfolded over the weekend near Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home after reports of gunfire outside the property.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:15 p.m., when multiple shots were allegedly fired toward the home from a parked vehicle. According to reports, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their children were inside the house at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police later arrested a suspect identified as Ivana Lesette Ortiz. Investigators say she allegedly fired several rounds toward the residence before being taken into custody. Officers also recovered what authorities described as an assault rifle from the suspect’s vehicle. Ortiz has since been booked on attempted murder charges, with bail reportedly set at $10 million.

While the investigation continues, fans online have expressed relief that Rihanna and her family are safe following the alarming situation.

In other hip-hop legal news, rapper Lil Durk’s ongoing federal case is seeing new developments. Reports say attorney Brian Steele — known for representing Young Thug — has submitted paperwork to replace one of the attorneys currently representing Durk.

Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial was previously delayed after a judge denied a request from co-defendants who wanted to be tried separately. The trial is currently expected to continue later this year as the legal process unfolds.