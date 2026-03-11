Listen Live
Tony Roberts Reflects on Comedy Career, Touring, and New Projects

Comedian Tony Roberts sits down with Problem Child to discuss his decades in comedy, touring experiences, and upcoming specials, plays, and visual projects for fans.

Published on March 11, 2026

TONY ROBERTS PHOTO
Source: @jeffondigital / @jeffondigital

Veteran comedian Tony Roberts recently joined Problem Child to discuss his long-standing career and current projects in the comedy world. With decades of experience, Roberts has become known for his energetic performances, storytelling ability, and unique perspective on life as a touring comedian.

Roberts reflected on his experiences traveling to cities across the U.S., including stops in Detroit, Charlotte, Saint Louis, and the DMV. Each city brings its own energy, and Roberts enjoys connecting with audiences who appreciate authenticity and humor rooted in everyday life. His tour schedule remains dynamic, often requiring flexibility and adaptation, which he embraces as part of the craft.

Known for his bold personality and sharp wit, Roberts shared that the essence of his comedy lies in physicality, visual storytelling, and relatable life experiences. He has continually evolved his material, keeping performances fresh and engaging while honoring the lessons learned throughout his career. For Roberts, balancing fun with discipline is essential to maintaining a career that spans decades.

Beyond performing, Roberts is focused on creating new projects for fans. He is working on a one-hour special that promises a distinct, visually engaging experience unlike anything audiences have seen before. Additionally, he wrote a gospel-themed play that has been picked up for production, further expanding his influence beyond stand-up. Roberts continues to pitch innovative concepts for shows and movies, demonstrating his commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

