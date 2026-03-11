Radiothon for St. Jude: Hope Starts Here

Urban One DC’s WPRS-FM Praise 92.7/95.9 and WMMJ-FM Majic 102.3 are proud to host the Annual St. Jude Radiothon in person on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The broadcast will kick off during “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6 a.m.–10 a.m., followed by Midday Personalities Cheryl Jackson and Vic Jagger from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Throughout the day, listeners will receive local DC Market updates from news outlets, and the event will wrap up with “The Willie Moore Jr. Show” and “The D.L. Hughley Show” from 3 p.m.–7 p.m.

This year, on-site volunteers from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and Radio One personalities will take pledges, continuing a legacy of community support from organizations such as the DC Congress of Black Women, Prince George’s County 100 Black Men of America, Divine Nine Black Greek Lettered Organizations, local government, and elected leaders.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threateningdiseases. Their mission is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Over the years, St. Jude has helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate in the U.S. from 20% in 1962 to more than 80% today, thanks to generous donors whoprovide doctors and researchers with the tools to make the next groundbreaking discovery. Every child deserves a chance to live their best life, and by supporting St. Jude, you help make cures possible and save lives.

Last year, the stations raised over $300,000 for St. Jude, and listeners can contribute during broadcast hours by visiting praisedc.com or mymajicdc.com, texting “MajicDC” to 445-44, or calling 1-800-411-9898. Sponsors Rush Bowls (Southeast DC), Papa John’s, and Pollo Campero will provide catering for the event.

Join Urban One and St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer, and help ensure that no child dies from this disease. Become a monthly donor today to receive the new @MusicGives shirt by visiting musicgives.org. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of children and their families.

Radiothon for St. Jude: Hope Starts Here was originally published on mymajicdc.com