Dwight Howard Says He’s 'Never Done Coke In His Life' Following Estranged Wife’s Allegations: 'Y'all Will Believe Everything Y'all See On The Internet'

Howard denies ever using cocaine, calls allegations 'hate & slander'

Wife Amber claims Howard has substance abuse issues, CPS involved

Howard's family members offer conflicting accounts, some support Amber

Dwight Howard is pushing back against claims that he has a substance abuse issue after his wife, Amber Howard — also known as Amy Luciani — shared a tearful video suggesting the former NBA star had been abusing cocaine.

The former Los Angeles Laker took to social media to address the allegations, flatly denying he’s ever used cocaine in a post on Snapchat.

“Never done coke in my life yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol,” Howard wrote in the message.

In another clip he shared to the social media platform, Howard shruged off the criticism aimed at him. Posting a selfie-style video and several laughing emojis, he wrote in the caption:

“Me reading the hate & slander in the comments.”

This response from the former baller came after Luciani’s video quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention and sparking heated discussion on social media. Not long after the video was posted, Howard filed for divorce.

Conversations about the couple reached their peak after Luciani posted a video in which she got emotional while describing what she claimed were ongoing problems at home. In the clip, she suggested Howard’s behavior, including alleged drug use, was causing serious turmoil in their household.

Luciani went on to allege that Child Protective Services had been called to their home several times over the past few months. She also claimed she had tried to get help for Howard before speaking publicly about the situation.

At one point in the video, Amber held up a bag containing a white substance, implying it was related to the issues she was describing at home.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. … I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

Now that the situation has gone so viral, it’s prompted responses from other members of Howard’s family. His 17-year-old son, Braylon Howard, spoke about the situation in a video he posted online.

“My Mama crazy, my side of the family crazy, I’m crazy, my sister crazy, my brother crazy, you feel me?” Braylon, whom Howard shares with reality TV personality Royce Reed, said. “I hope you getting the help you need, but I told y’all, man. My mama did too, especially. But, it gets to a point… You gotta learn to deal with certain things as you get older.”

Reed also addressed the allegations against Howard in her own post, seemingly siding with Amber. She said that she had raised concerns about Howard in the past, but felt people dismissed what she was saying.

“It’s always been about the kids,” Reed said in her own video. “You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him when it’s always been about the damn kids.”

