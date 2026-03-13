Mario, a veteran R&B vocalist with over a quarter century of motion, will touch down in the Washington Metropolitan area this weekend. THRōW Social DC, one of the Nation’s Capital’s top entertainment venues, will host Mario on Saturday (March 14) for a late-night performance.

Mario, who released his seventh studio project, Mood Swings, late last year, will pop in for a performance at THRōW Social DC, a tropical-themed rooftop and bar space in the heart of DC’s Ivy City neighborhood. Joining the singer in the performance is local fixture DJ Quicksilva on the 1s and 2s.

THRōW Social DC is positioning itself as a premier entertainment venue, with past performances from the likes of 6LACK, Jagged Edge, Moneybagg Yo, and Fabolous. The minds behind the establishment have invested resources in beefing up the space, and promise upcoming sets from Cardi B, hometown fave Ari Lennox, and more.

“Every upgrade we’ve made is about immersion and hospitality,” General Manager Jason McCarther said. “We’ve enhanced our surround sound with Void Acoustics and expanded our lighting with strobe systems, moving heads, and layered effects so the experience feels cinematic. From premium seating upstairs to the addition of hookah service and our indoor-outdoor flow, we’re building a venue that feels global, but unmistakably homegrown.”

Doors open at THRōW Social DC at 10 PM local time, and the party doesn’t end until early the next morning.

For tickets to check out Mario’s performance at THRōW Social DC, click here.

To learn more about the venue, click here.

—

Photo: Mario/@richie.raw

THRōW Social DC Hosting R&B Star Mario This Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com