Listen Live
Desktop banner image

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Entertainment

Ari Lennox Opens Up About New Album and Navigating Love

Published on March 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Ari Lennox Interview Cover
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox recently stopped by the Morning Hustle radio show to drop gems and talk about her new album, “Vacancy.” Known for her soulful voice and unfiltered authenticity, Ari gave listeners an inside look into her creative expression. She shared how “Vacancy” serves as a genuine reflection of her current life, capturing her personal growth, emotional depth, and artistic evolution.

Diving into her personal life, Ari did not hold back when discussing relationships and the importance of setting firm boundaries. Embracing her “soft girl era,” she made it clear that she refuses to tolerate toxic behavior moving forward. “I’m not doing that ever again in my life,” she stated firmly, emphasizing that her peace of mind comes first. This newfound clarity resonates deeply with fans who are also learning to navigate the complex world of modern dating while protecting their energy.


The conversation then shifted to the realities of fame and the harsh glare of social media. Ari opened up about becoming much more cautious with her words, noting how quickly people spin narratives or take clips out of context online. Despite the constant judgment, she remains resilient. She acknowledged that facing public scrutiny is a shared experience among many great artists, and she refuses to let online critics dictate her truth.

When it comes to dating, Ari kept it completely real about her views on men and her current preferences. She touched on the concept of finding a true partner and shared her recent experiences, highlighting how her standards have evolved over time. Her candid approach to romance offers a relatable perspective for listeners who value authenticity and mutual respect.

Wrapping up the interview, Ari teased her future musical projects and upcoming collaborations. She spoke fondly of recording in Atlanta, calling it her favorite creative sanctuary, and praised her trusted engineer who has supported her through emotional highs and lows in the studio. With new music and undeniable creative momentum, Ari Lennox is ready to keep empowering her community through her art.

RELATED STORIES:

Ari Lennox Officially Parts Ways With Dreamville Records

Black Celebs with April Birthdays

The Aaliyah Songs That Changed R&B Forever

SEE ALSO

Ari Lennox Opens Up About New Album and Navigating Love was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION

White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump's Violence Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges

MAGA Op Laura Loomer Wants To Ban Muslims From TSA

Hip-Hop Wired
BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Sometimes things don't go as planned as Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" stripped the paint off a medicine chest and found the thick

Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her "Accidental" N-Word Usage On 'The Breakfast Club'

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Girls Need Sisters'

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations—'I've Been Known'

Entertainment  |  TMH Staff

Carlos King’s Reality TV Mastery with ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

Jacob Latimore Opens Up About Music, Acting, and Future Goals at the BET Awards Media House

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close