Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Celebrates Black Talent
Oscars Week Spotlight: Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Celebrates Black Talent & Culture
During Academy Awards week, the major red carpets, pre-parties, and after-parties usually get a lot of attention. But there are also plenty of moments happening across the city that don’t just shine with glitz and glamour. They also spotlight the people from the culture who continue influencing Hollywood and entertainment overall.
One of those celebrations happened at the annual Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood. The event pulled together Black actors, filmmakers, and industry insiders for a night of recognition during one of Hollywood’s busiest weeks.
Held March 11 at the Sunset Room Hollywood, the evening honored four men whose work has shaped some of our favorite movies and TV shows. Actor and comedian Chris Spencer hosted the celebration alongside media personality Tai Beauchamp.
Mario Van Peebles, Taye Diggs, Wood Harris, And Omar Benson Miller Honored During Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood
This year’s honorees included filmmaker and actor Mario Van Peebles, who received the Icon of Achievement Award. Taye Diggs was honored with the Impact and Excellence Award, while Wood Harris received the Fearless Trailblazer Award. Omar Benson Miller rounded out the list with the Amplified Impact Award.
If you’ve been watching Black film and television over the last few decades, you’ve definitely seen their work. Mario helped bring classics like New Jack City to the screen and later directed the film Baadasssss!, which tells the story of his father, legendary filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles.
Taye became a fan favorite thanks to films like How Stella Got Her Groove Back and The Best Man. And beyond the screen, there’s always been something we love about that smile and his smooth melanin skin.
Omar delivered unforgettable performances on The Wire and in the Creed franchise. And Miller has appeared in everything from 8 Mile to HBO’s Ballers.
Presented by Lexus in partnership with UPTOWN Magazine, the annual event has spent more than 16 years celebrating Black creatives whose work continues to shape Hollywood.
Gallery: Celebrity Snaps From The Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Event
Swipe through our gallery to see if some of your favorite celebrities were in the place honoring culture, influence, and entertainment. Catch what they wore, who posed with who, and other moments from the Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood event.
1. Essence Atkins
Actress Essence Atkins stepped out looking sharp in a crisp white suit layered over a beige top and finished with a matching fedora. The tailored look gave polished, effortless style as she posed for photos.
2. Yaya DaCosta
Actress and model Yaya DaCosta turned heads in a turquoise embroidered two-piece set featuring a cropped jacket, matching mini skirt, and coordinating pumps. The bold color and gold detailing made the look pop.
3. Taye Diggs
Actor Taye Diggs kept things sleek in a navy tailored suit paired with a crisp dress shirt and classic tie. The clean, fitted look proved once again that Diggs knows how to keep a timeless suit moment looking sharp.
4. Chanté Moore
Singer Chanté Moore hit the stage for the evening. The R&B icon — known for her hit “Chanté’s Got A Man” — delivered a performance that had the room locked in.
5. Tai Beauchamp
Tai Beauchamp worked the stage and looked good while doing it, wearing a dramatic navy satin gown paired with matching blue eyeshadow.
6. Celebrating These Leading Men
All smiles! We love to see Black men celebrated, supported, and applauded. Look at this joy – and the style swag.
7. Boris Kodjoe
Actor Boris Kodjoe stepped out looking sharp as always, wearing a tailored navy suit and tie that kept his look clean and classic.
Oscars Week Spotlight: Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Celebrates Black Talent & Culture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com