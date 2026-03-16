F12: Memphis Police Wrongfully Raid Black Family’s Home Searching For Fugitive, Father Speaks Out

Family's sense of safety shattered after police raid wrong home, terrifying children.

Incident highlights pattern of unconstitutional policing, particularly affecting Black communities.

Rebuilding peace after police intrusion is a daunting challenge for this family.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

A father says his family is still shaken after officers with the Memphis Police Department burst into his home during what he claims was a wrongful raid that terrified his children and left the household traumatized. According to Fox13 Memphis, the incident, which was partially captured on surveillance video, has reignited longstanding concerns about aggressive police tactics and the consequences when authorities target the wrong home.

Cser Dorsey said officers suddenly stormed his house while searching for a suspect who did not live there. The raid reportedly unfolded early in the morning, with officers entering the property while his children were inside. Family members say the chaotic scene left the kids frightened and confused as police moved through the home looking for someone who was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance, if you let the police tell it…

According to Fox13 Memphis:

The Memphis Police Department Fugitive Unit and members of the DEA were at this location attempting to locate Samuel Shine. Shine has several active arrest warrants for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell cocaine. This address was linked to Shine. The male in the video was detained and identified. When officers determined that Shine was not at this location, they cleared the scene.”



The father insists his family had nothing to do with the investigation and believes officers either had the wrong address or acted on faulty information. In interviews with local media, he described the emotional aftermath, saying the experience shattered his family’s sense of safety inside their own home. The children, he said, are still struggling to process what happened.

Civil rights advocates note that incidents like this are not isolated. The U.S. Department of Justice has previously found that the Memphis Police Department engaged in patterns of unconstitutional policing, including unlawful searches and discriminatory enforcement practices, particularly affecting Black residents.

For many Black families, the story feels painfully familiar. As BOSSIP previously reported, in 2020, police in Louisville executed a late-night raid that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor, an emergency room technician who was asleep in her apartment when officers entered during a drug investigation targeting someone who did not live there. Two years later in Minneapolis, Amir Locke was shot and killed by police during a no-knock warrant while staying at a relative’s apartment, despite not being the suspect officers were seeking.

Those tragedies, along with the Memphis family’s ordeal, underscore a broader pattern: when police raids go wrong, it is often ordinary families who pay the psychological price. Homes are supposed to be places of safety, especially for children. But when heavily armed officers break through the door looking for someone else, the damage can linger long after the officers leave.

For this Memphis father, the question now is simple: how does a family rebuild its sense of peace after the police have already shattered it?

F12: Memphis Police Wrongfully Raid Black Family’s Home Searching For Fugitive, Father Speaks Out was originally published on bossip.com