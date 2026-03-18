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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z Roots Picnic, Cardi B Beauty

Jay-Z returns to the stage for Roots Picnic 2026, Cardi B teases her beauty brand, and Ella Mai announces a major tour.

Published on March 18, 2026

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It’s a big day in entertainment, and Jay-Z is leading the headlines. The hip-hop mogul is set to headline the 2026 Roots Picnic, marking his return to the stage for the first time in nearly a year. The performance will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and reunite him with The Roots for the first time in over a decade. The festival takes place May 30 at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is expanding her empire beyond music. The Grammy-winning rapper is preparing to launch her long-awaited beauty brand, reportedly years in the making. Known for her bold style and transparency with fans, Cardi has already started teasing the rollout, giving supporters a glimpse into what’s to come.

On the TV front, fans of Hulu’s Paradise have something to celebrate. The hit series has already been renewed for a third season, even as viewers are still diving into Season 2.

And for R&B lovers, Ella Mai is hitting the road. The singer just announced a 28-city tour following the release of her new music, with a DMV stop scheduled for August 21.

From major performances to new ventures and tours, the culture is definitely giving us something to look forward to.

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