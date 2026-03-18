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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jay-Z, Ella Mai & Kehlani News

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jay-Z, Ella Mai & Kehlani News

Jay-Z returns for Roots Picnic, Ella Mai announces tour, and Kehlani drops album news.

Published on March 18, 2026

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Reddzz Rundown V3

It’s shaping up to be a major summer for music fans, with some of the biggest names in the industry making headlines.

First up, Jay-Z is officially outside again. The hip-hop icon is set to headline the 2026 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30th and 31st. This year’s festival will take place at Belmont Plateau, a new location following feedback from fans. The performance also marks a special milestone—celebrating 30 years of Jay-Z’s debut album Reasonable Doubt. Anticipation is already building as presale tickets are live, with general admission dropping soon.

Meanwhile, Ella Mai is giving fans something to look forward to with her newly announced “Do They Still Love Me?” tour. The R&B star is set to hit multiple cities, including a highly anticipated stop in the DMV this summer. Tickets are expected to move quickly when they go on sale.

And that’s not all—Kehlani is also making waves. The singer just revealed plans for her upcoming self-titled album, arriving on April 24th, perfectly timed with her 31st birthday. Fans are already buzzing, especially after the success of her recent releases.

From festival stages to tour dates and new music drops, it’s clear this summer’s soundtrack is already heating up.

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