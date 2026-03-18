Jay-Z Announces Yankee Stadium Concerts While Gunna Sues Promoters in $750K Lawsuit

It looks like Jay-Z is officially outside this summer—and in a major way. After building buzz with his upcoming Roots Picnic appearance, the hip-hop mogul has announced back-to-back concerts at Yankee Stadium on July 10 and 11. The shows will celebrate two milestone anniversaries: 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint. Fans are already calling it an iconic moment, with many hoping to attend both nights of the historic run.

But while Jay-Z is gearing up for a major celebration, Gunna is making headlines for a different reason—legal trouble. The rapper’s touring company has filed a lawsuit against promoters, alleging breach of contract and fraud tied to a performance at an X Games event in Aspen earlier this year.

According to reports, the agreement guaranteed $500,000 for the performance, with an additional $250,000 if payment deadlines were missed. Despite fulfilling his end of the deal, Gunna and his team claim they have yet to receive payment.

The lawsuit further alleges that promoters offered questionable explanations, including claims that funds were tied up in commodities or other sources. Now, Gunna’s team is seeking $750,000 in damages.

From major concert announcements to courtroom drama, it’s clear the music industry is keeping fans—and artists—on their toes this season.