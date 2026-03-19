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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ray J Defends Brandy, Wayne Tour News

Ray J defends Brandy after comments from Cam’ron and Mase, while Lil Wayne, Kehlani and Teyana Taylor make headlines.

Published on March 19, 2026

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It’s another busy day in entertainment, and the drama kicked off with Ray J stepping up to defend his sister Brandy. The singer and reality star appeared to respond after Cam’ron and Mase discussed alleged past dating stories involving Brandy, sparking backlash online. Ray J made it clear he wasn’t here for the chatter, signaling he’s ready to protect his sister’s name at all costs.

Meanwhile, Pusha T is calling out Nike, claiming the brand should credit him for boosting popularity of its Hyperwarm knit hood—also known as the “shiesty mask.” He argues his influence helped drive demand, though it’s unclear if the brand plans to respond.

On a lighter note, Lil Wayne has fans buzzing after adding 28 new dates to his Carter tour, with 2 Chainz and The Gamejoining him on the road. However, some DMV fans are disappointed by the lack of local stops.

R&B star Kehlani is also making waves, announcing her upcoming self-titled album set to drop April 24—her birthday and what will be her fifth studio release.

And in celebration of Women’s History Month, Teyana Taylor has been named chief curator for the 2026 Essence Festival, promising an elevated and unforgettable experience.

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