Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DMV LOCAL RECAP: TSA Shutdown Fears Disrupt Spring Travel

TSA officials warn a funding lapse could shut down smaller airports, disrupting spring break travel as millions prepare to fly nationwide.

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

A potential funding crisis is raising concerns about the stability of the U.S. aviation system at a critical time for travelers.

Adam Stahl, acting deputy administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, warned that the agency is operating without the level of support it once had. According to Stahl, the TSA has already been forced to shift resources to maintain operations, but those measures may not be sustainable if funding issues continue.

Officials say the most immediate risk could impact smaller airports, which may be forced to shut down if the situation does not improve. The warning comes as the U.S. Travel Association projects a record-breaking spring travel season, with approximately 171 million Americans expected to travel between March and April.

Travel disruptions are already being reported at major airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airportand John F. Kennedy International Airport, where long security lines have increased wait times. In some cases, arriving two hours before a flight has not been enough to avoid delays.

In addition to operational challenges, there are concerns about the impact on TSA workers. A prolonged funding lapse could affect pay for thousands of employees responsible for maintaining airport security, which could further strain the system.

For travelers in the DMV area and across the country, the situation introduces uncertainty during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. While no widespread shutdowns have been confirmed, officials continue to stress the importance of resolving funding issues quickly to avoid further disruption.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Legends of the Summer: Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z Tour - New York

Umlaut JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo - Day 1

Uncle Nearest CEO, Shareholder Sue Farm Credit Over Alleged Smears

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Khaled

SNIPES Blesses DJ Khaled With His Own IMBOX Sneaker Protector Machine

Hip-Hop Wired
Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour

Afroman Trial: What We Know About The Wildest Case In Hip-Hop Right Now

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
10 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

31 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Great Gowns, History-Makers & ‘Sinners’: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Oscars

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Michael B. Jordan Oscar Win & Teyana Taylor Moment

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Navient Settlement Checks for Borrowers

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close