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Is Ciara Pregnant Again? Fans Think She Is Baking Baby No. Cinco

Russell Wilson's Wish Came True? Here's Why Internet Sleuths Suspect Ciara Is Beautifully Baking Baby Cinco

Is Ciara expecting baby No. 5 with Russell Wilson? Fans think so after her March 19 video, where the singer stunned in a blazer, satin bikini, and sparkly skirt, sparking baby bump buzz.

Published on March 20, 2026

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Ciara and Russell Wilson at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Is Ciara beautifully baking baby Cinco with husband Russell Wilson? Some (super nosy) Internet sleuths think so. The 40-year-old singer had everyone talking on March 19 when she shared a video of herself serving looks in a grey blazer paired with a satin bikini set and a sparkly net pencil skirt layered on top. 

“Getting ready for the weekend like,” Ciara captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for the comments to light up. While plenty of people were hyping her flawless style, others were convinced they spotted something extra.

“Cinco!!!” one excited fan wrote.

Another chimed in, “That baby bump is bumping.”

But not everyone was here for the speculation. One user quickly shut things down, replying, “She’s not pregnant.” They doubled down with, “She did not confirm it and also she been the exact same size after Amora please move [on].”

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

As of now, Ciara hasn’t said a word about any potential pregnancy, so whether “baby Cinco” is on the way remains a mystery. That said, her husband, Russell Wilson, has been very vocal about wanting one more mini-me. Back in 2024, he playfully commented “ready when you are” on one of Ciara’s posts, and even floated the name “Cinco” for their future fifth child.

The couple recently stepped out together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where Ciara stunned in a glamorous Stéphane Rolland look. And honestly? The photos didn’t exactly confirm anything, so the internet detectives are still on the case.

Ciara has spoken about the possibility of baby no. 5 in the past. 

Ciara herself has been open (and hilarious) about the idea of expanding their family. During her Nov. 11, 2024, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she joked that just looking at her husband can make her belly start to “grow.” Still, she made it clear she’s not in a rush.

“Honestly, I do see the road of baby number five—but at the right time,” she said. “I want to grind a little bit. I want to drop it like it’s hot a couple of times. When I’m trying to drop it like it’s hot with a belly, I can’t get up. I gotta take my time a little bit. Mama gotta love on herself a little bit.”

And if you ask Ciara, Russell has been running a full-on campaign for baby Cinco ever since their daughter Amora arrived in 2023.

“Someone needs to take my husband’s phone right now because he needs to stop!” she joked in an April 2025 interview with Access Hollywood.

She added, “Listen, Amora came out, and he starts talking about ‘Cinco?’ I’m like, ‘That’s just disrespectful!”

“’Do you know what I just went through right now with this?’” she added.

So, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if those baby rumors are true.

RELATED: The Queen & King Of Hearts! Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Their Love On Display For Valentine’s Day

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Russell Wilson's Wish Came True? Here's Why Internet Sleuths Suspect Ciara Is Beautifully Baking Baby Cinco was originally published on bossip.com

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