Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Yahoo Campaign, J. Cole & TLC Tour

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Yahoo AI Campaign, J. Cole on Drake vs Kendrick & TLC Tour

Cardi B teams up with Yahoo, J. Cole weighs in on Drake vs Kendrick, and iconic girl groups announce a major tour.

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

First up, Cardi B is proving she’s always booked and busy. The Bronx superstar has teamed up with Yahoo Mail for a new campaign spotlighting its AI-powered planner tool. Designed to help users stay organized and avoid missing important emails, the feature introduces a new concept—“fear of missing something important.” With Cardi leading the charge, the campaign blends humor and real-life productivity struggles in a way that feels relatable and timely.

Meanwhile, music lovers are in for a treat as legendary girl groups unite for a can’t-miss tour. TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, SWV, and En Vogue are hitting the road together for a North American run celebrating decades of hits, empowerment, and sisterhood. The tour kicks off in August, with fans already scrambling to secure tickets.

On the hip-hop front, J. Cole is revisiting the aftermath of the explosive feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Speaking candidly, Cole shared his discomfort with the way fans and the industry polarized the moment, comparing it to picking political sides rather than appreciating artistry.

With new music rumors swirling and major tours on deck, it’s clear the culture is staying active—and expensive—as fans try to keep up with it all.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For GoFundMe Donation

Hip-Hop Wired
Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background

Map Showing Africa's True Size Goes Viral

Hip-Hop Wired
Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour

Afroman Says He'll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Hip-Hop Wired
ESPN's "Running With The Wolves" Series Premiere

The Kid Mero & DJ Akademiks Trade Insults On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Second Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Navient Settlement Checks for Borrowers

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

J. Cole Explains Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud Exit, Brandy Denies Dating Claims

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Michael B. Jordan Oscar Win & Teyana Taylor Moment

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Sweet As Sugar: Deion Sanders Gushes Over His Honey Karrueche In Vacation Video

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close