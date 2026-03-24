DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Yahoo AI Campaign, J. Cole on Drake vs Kendrick & TLC Tour

First up, Cardi B is proving she’s always booked and busy. The Bronx superstar has teamed up with Yahoo Mail for a new campaign spotlighting its AI-powered planner tool. Designed to help users stay organized and avoid missing important emails, the feature introduces a new concept—“fear of missing something important.” With Cardi leading the charge, the campaign blends humor and real-life productivity struggles in a way that feels relatable and timely.

Meanwhile, music lovers are in for a treat as legendary girl groups unite for a can’t-miss tour. TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, SWV, and En Vogue are hitting the road together for a North American run celebrating decades of hits, empowerment, and sisterhood. The tour kicks off in August, with fans already scrambling to secure tickets.

On the hip-hop front, J. Cole is revisiting the aftermath of the explosive feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Speaking candidly, Cole shared his discomfort with the way fans and the industry polarized the moment, comparing it to picking political sides rather than appreciating artistry.

With new music rumors swirling and major tours on deck, it’s clear the culture is staying active—and expensive—as fans try to keep up with it all.