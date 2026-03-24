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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Brandy & Ray J Drama, Kandi Burruss Update

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Brandy & Ray J Drama, Kandi Burruss Divorce Lawsuit Update

Ray J apologizes to Brandy, while Kandi Burruss faces updates after being sued in a lawsuit tied to her divorce case.

Published on March 24, 2026

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First up, Ray J is setting the record straight and making amends with his sister, Brandy. After sparking controversy with past comments, Ray J issued a heartfelt public apology, acknowledging that some of his statements were disrespectful and crossed the line—especially when they involved Brandy’s name and reputation. He made it clear that his actions were his own and shouldn’t have reflected on her brand. The moment comes as Brandy continues to address long-standing rumors about her personal life, teasing clarity in her upcoming book.

Meanwhile, reality TV fans are watching closely as Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker navigate the latest chapter of their divorce proceedings. The couple, who have been sued in a lawsuit tied to their split, recently reached a reported agreement. However, in court, a request to seal the case records—citing safety concerns like alleged stalking—was not fully granted by the judge. Instead, the court may move toward sealing only sensitive details such as financial records and home addresses.

Kandi previously expressed concerns about privacy, revealing that outside parties had been closely monitoring the case online. As the situation unfolds, both stories highlight the pressures of public scrutiny—whether it’s family matters or legal battles playing out in the spotlight.

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