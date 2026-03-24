Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Meek Mill is calling on J. Cole to hit the studio with him for his upcoming album.

The Philadelphia rapper is known for firing off some random tweets, but this one might be his most reasonable one yet. Considering Meek has cooked up songs with major names like Jay-Z, Drake, and even Kendrick Lamar, he’s somehow never teamed up with the Cole.

Meek Milly made his intentions clear on social media, tweeting:

“I need J. Cole on my project, wassup bro, let’s get it in the studio!!!!”

Shortly after tweeting about updating his LinkedIn, the Dreamchasers MC is looking to add a Cole feature to the résumé. Less than a year after releasing Indie Pack Vol. 1, his first project since becoming fully independent, Meek already appears to be back in album mode.

Before Indie Pack Vol. 1, Meek took a four-year break from releasing solo projects. In 2021, he dropped Expensive Pain, which featured standout records like “Sharing Locations,” “Ride For You,” and “Flamerz Flow.”

Now he’s hoping to shake things up on the next project with a J. Cole verse. Since posting the tweet, the Fayetteville rapper has yet to publicly respond about whether he’s open to jumping on a record. Cole has been busy promoting his latest project, The Fall-Off, including a trunk tour in which he pulled up to different cities in an old Honda Civic to hand out copies of the album to fans personally.

Following the positive response to his album, he announced a massive world tour with more than 70 dates.

Whether the Meek Mill and J. Cole collaboration actually happens remains to be seen, but Meek has already put the call out.

Meek Mill Calls On J. Cole To Hop On His Upcoming Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com