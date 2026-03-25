DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z Speaks on Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Jay-Z is finally speaking out. In a new interview, the rap mogul addressed the sexual assault claims that once had the internet in a frenzy. After being sued in a lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed, Jay-Z shared that the situation left him heartbroken, especially amid the intense online backlash.

Beyond the legal drama, he also touched on the state of hip-hop, weighing in on the ongoing tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. While he appreciates the competitive spirit, he expressed concern about how quickly things escalate into personal attacks—especially when families get dragged into the conversation. He also made it clear that his decision-making, including major performance picks, has nothing to do with industry beef.

Meanwhile, Young Miami is trending after explaining why she wrote a character witness statement in support of Diddy. She shared that her decision was based on her personal experience, saying she chose to stand by the version of him she knew. Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, but she remained firm in her stance.

She also gave fans an update on her relationship with JT, confirming there’s no bad blood—just natural changes over time. As for her hit series “Caresha Please,” she revealed she’s currently searching for a new home.