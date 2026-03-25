DMV LOCAL RECAP: Montgomery Co. Limits ICE Activity

Big changes are coming to Montgomery County as local leaders take a major step in redefining how immigration enforcement operates in the community.

The Montgomery County Council has unanimously passed the “County Values Act,” also known as Bill 3-26, a measure designed to limit how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can operate on county-owned or controlled properties. The legislation sets clear boundaries, requiring ICE agents to present a valid judicial warrant before accessing any non-public areas of county facilities.

In addition, the bill prohibits ICE from using county-owned parking lots, garages, and vacant spaces for enforcement activities, aiming to prevent these areas from being used as staging grounds.

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The County Values Act also introduces new measures focused on transparency and accountability. County properties will now include clear signage outlining access restrictions, and staff will receive training to ensure compliance with the updated policies. Officials are also rolling out an online portal where residents can report ICE activity in real time.

Supporters say the legislation is about protecting vulnerable communities and rebuilding trust between residents and local government. By clearly separating county services from federal immigration enforcement, leaders hope residents feel safer accessing public resources without fear.

However, the move has sparked ongoing debate. Critics argue that limiting ICE operations could complicate coordination with federal authorities and raise questions about enforcement boundaries.

Still, for many in the DMV, the message is clear: local officials are taking action in response to growing concerns about immigration enforcement happening close to home. As the policy rolls out, all eyes will be on how it’s implemented—and how it impacts communities across Montgomery County.