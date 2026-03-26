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Cardi B's Grow-Good Haircare Line Sells Out In Under An Hour

Cardi B's Grow-Good Haircare Line Sells Out In Under An Hour

Cardi B is a successful rapper and she can now add successful entrepreneur to her resume with the release of her Grown-Good haircare line.

Published on March 25, 2026

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Cardi B Grow-Good Pop-Up
Source: Cardi B Grow-Good Pop-Up

Cardi B’s Grow-Good haircare collection sold out in under an hour and we’d expect nothing less from the superstar rapper who won’t stop winning. Yesterday, Bardi Gang showed up in full force outside the Hip-Hop museum in the Bronx to get a chance to see the ‘Wap’ rapper, who popped out to surprise her fans with her natural hair flowing. Her thick, healthy tresses were on display while she posed for pics with her supporters. There was even a Cardi B mascot who kept the energy up with a mean toe whop. (If you know you know).

Cardi took a break from her “Little Miss Drama” Tour to show her hometown love, and that’s one of the reasons the beloved rapper is so successful. Grow-Good promises length retention using products that help seal the ends of your hair. The repair system, that boasts the tagline Booty-Length CertifiedTM, consists of the Repair Shampoo, Repair Conditioner, Get Rich Hydrating Mask and Everything Serum. Customers have raved about the price point of the brand. The collection ranges from $14.99 to $19.99.

While the collection sold out in under an hour, Cardi sharted the collection will restock on April 15.

Congrats!

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Cardi B's Grow-Good Haircare Line Sells Out In Under An Hour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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