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TSA Shortages Cause Delays at BWI Airport

BWI Airport Faces Long Security Lines Amid TSA Staffing Shortages

Published on March 27, 2026

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Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Travelers passing through BWI Airport experienced lengthy security wait times again Friday morning, as ongoing TSA staffing shortages continue to disrupt operations nationwide.

The partial government shutdown has left TSA employees without pay for 42 days as of Friday, leading to increased sick call-outs and resignations among staff.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), TSA call-out rates at BWI have averaged 29.1% daily.

While some travelers reported that lines moved steadily on Thursday, wait times still ranged from 30 to 60 minutes. Airport officials are advising passengers to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure times.

Sources also report that nearly 500 TSA officers have resigned during the shutdown, with thousands more calling out. In response, President Trump has begun deploying ICE agents to assist with staffing shortages at airports.

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BWI Airport Faces Long Security Lines Amid TSA Staffing Shortages was originally published on 92q.com

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