Seen On The Scene: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenifer Lewis, Durand Bernarr & More Stars Sizzle The 12th Annual Truth Awards

Source: Jeremiah Richardson / Truth Awards

Black excellence, bold style, and community impact took center stage as the 12th Annual Truth Awards brought out a powerful mix of culture shifters and tastemakers.

Held at the iconic The Beverly Hilton, the sold-out gala served as the culmination of a multi-day celebration hosted by Better Brothers Los Angeles in partnership with Sheryl Lee Ralph’s DIVA Foundation, honoring trailblazers across media, entertainment, and advocacy. Vivica A. Fox led the evening, which blended heartfelt tributes, standout performances, and a room full of culture-shifting creatives.

The weekend kicked off with an intimate Dinner & Conversation in downtown Los Angeles, followed by the Passing the Torch Awards, spotlighting rising stars and emerging changemakers. Hosted by Kalen Allen and Shar Jossell, the ceremony honored talents like Dewayne Perkins, Jordan E. Cooper, and Sydney Colson, with performances from India Shawn and others setting the tone for a weekend rooted in culture and community.

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By Saturday night, more than 600 attendees filled the ballroom for the main event, where the star power was undeniable. Presenters including Karine Jean-Pierre, Cynthia Bailey, and Claudia Jordan joined actors like Novi Brown, Jerrie Johnson, and Isis King to celebrate a stacked lineup of honorees.



Hosted by Vivica A. Fox, the night delivered everything from heartfelt speeches to unforgettable performances. According to the official press release, the event marked a major cultural moment, highlighting both legacy and the next generation of Black excellence.

The celebrity turnout alone showed the love and support in the room. Fresh off her continued success on Abbott Elementary, all-star entertainer Sheryl Lee Ralph showed up in full support alongside political powerhouse Karine Jean-Pierre. Reality TV favorite Cynthia Bailey and media personality Claudia Jordan also hit the stage as presenters, adding even more star power to the night.

Source: Jeremiah Richardson / Truth Awards

Actors and rising stars like Novi Brown, Jerrie Johnson, and Isis King kept the energy fresh, while industry veterans and creatives reminded everyone of the depth within Black Hollywood.

And the honorees? Equally stacked.

Don Lemon received the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his impact on the media. Legendary actress Jenifer Lewis was honored as an ally, continuing her long-standing advocacy for the community. Meanwhile, Carlos King, Flame Monroe, and Durand Bernarr were also celebrated for their contributions across media, comedy, and music.

Source: Erik Carter / Truth Awards

Speaking of music, Lalah Hathaway delivered a standout performance that had the room locked in. Her emotional rendition of “A Song For You,” originally made famous by her father Donny Hathaway, brought the audience to its feet.

Beyond the glitz, the impact was just as powerful. A surprise anonymous donation of more than $100,000 was announced to support scholarships for Black LGBTQ+ youth, one of the largest single contributions in the organization’s history, further cementing the Truth Awards’ mission to uplift the next generation.



Source: Erik Carter / Truth Awards

The weekend closed with a Community Gospel Brunch, offering a moment of reflection and fellowship after days of celebration, connection, and purpose.



From brunches, to red carpets to the stage, the Truth Awards has created a space for Black celebrities to truly show up for community, culture, and each other. The moment becomes more than entertainment and extends into a true legacy.

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Seen On The Scene: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenifer Lewis, Durand Bernarr & More Stars Sizzle The 12th Annual Truth Awards was originally published on bossip.com