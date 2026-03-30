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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: TLC’s Chilli Clears Up Obama Post

Chilli of TLC addresses backlash after reposting a controversial political post, clarifying she respects Michelle Obama and denies any intent or lawsuit involvement.

Published on March 30, 2026

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Tensions sparked online after Chilli from TLC found herself at the center of a social media firestorm over a repost that critics claimed linked her to politically controversial content. The post in question was tied to commentary involving Michelle Obama and political groups associated with Donald Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

As backlash began to build, fans quickly questioned Chilli’s political stance, prompting concern and debate across social media platforms. In response, Chilli issued a clear statement addressing the situation, emphasizing that she holds deep respect and admiration for Michelle Obama and would never intentionally post anything disrespectful toward her or any woman.

Chilli explained that the repost was accidental, stating that she is not very tech-savvy and believes her thumb unintentionally hit the repost button while scrolling. She also clarified that she had no prior knowledge of the post being shared and immediately removed it once she became aware of it.

Additionally, Chilli denied any affiliation with MAGA or its policies, stressing that her intentions were misunderstood. She believed she was supporting causes related to human trafficking and veterans, not political agendas.

Despite the online backlash, fellow artists, including members of groups like Salt-N-Pepa, publicly showed support. As TLC prepares for their upcoming tour with En Vogue, Chilli hopes the clarification puts the matter to rest so she can focus on the music and fans.

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