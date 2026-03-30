Nick Cannon & Amber Rose Link Up For Trump-Loving Comments & Blame KKK On Democrats

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Nick Cannon and Amber Rose are proof that when two politically uninformed people get together, stupidity can spread like wildfire.

On Friday’s episode of Nick Cannon’s Big Drive, a filmed podcast in which Cannon and his guest drive around in a car talking, the actor spoke with the former-dancer-turned-famous-baby-mama. Rose, who has become somewhat of a media darling that Republicans trounce out whenever they need Black votes, exclaimed that she used to be a “liberal Democrat” but that she’s moved away from the party.

“Democrats don’t care about Black people,” Rose said. “And they don’t care about people of color, and the Republicans do and that’s the misconception.”

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And instead of Cannon pushing back on this statement and asking what specific policies Republicans created to make life better for people of color, he simply agreed with her “100%.”

“People don’t know that the Democrats is the party of the KKK,” Cannon said. “People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.”

While it’s technically true that Republicans freed the slaves the answer is far more complicated. The easiest way to explain this is the 1860s Republicans were mirror images of today’s Democrats. Lincoln, who was a Republican, argued against the ideology of slavery. Democrats, who were very much the Republicans of their time, argued against it. Today, those Democratic voters would very much be Republican and vice-versa.

Cannon said he doesn’t subscribe to either party. The proceeded to expound on how much he loves Republicans. Rose said she voted for Trump because there were only two options and he was “definitely by far the better option.”

The other option was former vice-president Kamala Harris.

Cannon agreed with Rose, saying, “I f-ck with Trump.”

Rose gave a speech during the Republican National Convention in July 2024, voicing her support for Trump, saying “the media has lied to us.”

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love,” Rose said at the convention. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.

Rose told Cannon that speaking at the Republican National Convention was a career highlight for her and added that Trump called her personally to ask her to speak at the convention.

Rose’s position in 2026 is vastly different from her comments just ten years earlier in which she told The Cut that Trump was a “f-cking idiot,” adding, “I really hope he’s not president.”

Rose and Cannon continued their drive exposing love for the president and praising him “for making Alice Johnson, a Black woman, the pardon czar, adding that that proves he isn’t racist,” HuffPost reports.

See social media’s reaction to their remarks below.