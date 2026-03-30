RHOA Season 17 First Look: Angela & Charles Are 'Still Standing,' K. Michelle Confirms Marrying Her Longtime Love

Source: Bravo / Bravo

We’re less than a week away from the Season 17 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on April 5, and Bravo has shared a first-look preview of the new season that gives insight into the marriage of Angela Oakley and Charles Oakley and K. Michelle confirming wedding her longtime love.

BOSSIP also got our hands on some exclusive photos from the upcoming season.

Angela Oakley and Charles Oakley are still going strong

In a newly released clip, Angela opens up about her marriage to the legendary former Knicks player, revealing that the two are still going strong despite a cheating scandal last year.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During Season 16, Charles faced allegations of infidelity, rumors Angela believed were fueled by Phaedra Parks, and a mysterious figure named Marcus. The situation escalated further when fellow RHOA cast member Kelli Ferrell claimed the NBA veteran had fathered a child outside the marriage. Still, it seems the couple has moved past the drama and left it behind them.

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“Charles and I are stronger than ever,” Angela told Bravo producers during a confessional interview. “We’re making great strides in our marriage, and we’re still standing.”

Source: Bravo / Bravo

The couple looked happy and cheerful as they enjoyed some grilled burgers in the backyard of their luxurious Atlanta home. In a playful yet slightly serious moment, Angela made sure to remind her hubby of the silly comment he made during a 2025 appearance on The Relationships Matter Live podcast. While discussing why he married Angela, Charles joked that “somebody might have put something” in his drink the night he asked for her hand in marriage. He later apologized.

Angela kept things light with a hilarious jab at Charles, teasing him about the interview after he asked their daughter Ahmauri for something to drink.

“Get him something clear,” Angela quips. “Because if you take a drink that’s cloudy, that means it could’ve been drugged.”

Charles attempted to clarify his stance. “I didn’t say you drugged me, did I?” he tells Angela, who fires back, “Who else? That means you didn’t choose to marry me.” Charles responds, “I apologized to you, and I told you about it. I’m here.”

Still, Angela makes it clear she’s not entertaining any more speculation. “I am not shutting down another rumor,” Angela jokes with a serious face.

But she’s not letting anyone get in the middle of her marriage this season.

Later in the RHOA first-look clip, Angela reveals during a confessional that it was actually Charles who pushed for their wedding in the first place, so she was shocked by his statement when it went viral.

“Charles was the one who actually planned to get married, [and] planned for us to go to Vegas,” the housewife shared of how their July 2016 wedding came to fruition. “For him to say that? I was just like, ‘Where is this coming from?’”

Now heading into Season 17, Angela is drawing a firm line and isn’t backing down from anyone questioning her marriage. Why? Because she simply does not care.

“So whatever rumor you have about Charles, Angela this year does not give one f—k,” she announces during the preview. “I heard he sleeps with a stocking cap on his hair? I don’t care. I heard his rolls his hair up with pink rollers? I don’t care. I heard he’s sleeping with the candy lady down the street? Guess what, I don’t care.”

K. Michelle Is Introduced As The Newest Housewife Of Atlanta

In another moment from the sneak peek, K. Michelle makes her official debut, entering the fold with a familiar face.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Introduced by Porsha Williams, the Grammy-nominated songstress is framed as a kindred spirit of the veteran housewife.

“Our worlds have kind of been parallel,” Porsha says in the clip, noting that the two have long been compared. “People always think we look alike. We’ve done movies together, and of course, I’ve always enjoyed her career — her music.”

K. Michelle leans into the introduction with a characteristically confident reintroduction to reality TV.

“My name is Kimberly, known to the world as K. Michelle, known to my family and the country music world as Puddin,” says the former Love & Hip Hop star. “I’m a mom, a singer, an actress, a songwriter. I have four No. 1 albums on Billboard, five gold records. I’ve made songs that make people smile, laugh, cry, dance — everything. I’m a mood changer.

The preview also offers a glimpse into her personal life, including her relationship with husband Dr. Kastan Sims.

The two, who are longtime friends from Memphis, went public with their relationship in 2016. During her conversation with Porsha,K reveals that they quietly tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony.



Take a look at the first look photos from RHOA Season 17

The Season 17 first look isn’t the only thing getting fans talking. Photos from the upcoming season have also surfaced online, showing the full cast glammed up at several events and a few fun, candid moments. Check them out below.

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns April 5 at 8/7c on Bravo. Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: #RHOAReunion: Angela Oakley Releases ‘Receipts’ To Prove Athens-Affiliated Phaedra Parks Concocted Charles Oakley Cheating Claims

#RHOA Season 17 First Look: Angela & Charles Are 'Still Standing,' K. Michelle Confirms Marrying Her Longtime Love was originally published on bossip.com