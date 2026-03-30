15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong — Fix It

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Let’s keep it real….. nothing un-alive’s your presence faster than mispronouncing something you’re trying to flex. You don’t have to be from Paris or Milan, but if you’re stepping into rooms, talking fashion, watches, or cars… you gotta say it right. Clean. Confident. No hesitation.

Here’s the correction list… so you won’t be looking like a goofy at game time!

1.

Hermès

Say it: air-mez

No “Her-meez.” Keep it sharp.