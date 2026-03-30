Angel Reese Covers Vogue Australia In Cornrows – And Looks TF Good

Angel Reese's college championship win quickly catapulted her into the spotlight, leading to overwhelming visibility.

Reese's Vogue cover celebrates her personal style, showcasing high-fashion looks while staying true to her Reebok collaboration.

Reese's natural hairstyle and cultural identity are proudly displayed, reflecting a powerful shift in representation.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Angel Reese is collecting magazine covers like she does points on the court. The WNBA star is the newest cover girl for Vogue Australia.

The feature showcases the high-fashion style and attitude we’ve come to love from her while promoting one of her latest collaborations with Reebok. One thing the 23-year-old is going to do is stay booked, busy, and in her bag. With her latest fashion collaboration, her podcast, and another Chicago Sky season on deck, Angel is proving she knows how to move between basketball, fashion, and personal brand.

Angel speaks candidly about how quickly everything changed after her college run in the Vogue editorial. She also discusses what comes with that level of visibility.

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“Like, the National Championship literally changed my life. I’m so grateful. I’m thankful it came at a fast time, but I had a great team. I think sometimes it does get overwhelming. It’s crazy,” she shared in a Vogue social media reel.

Angel continued, “You like, see celebrities, you see everybody sitting courtside at the game. Like, everywhere you go, they know your name. It just shows the work that women have put in over the years. This is long overdue. I think a lot of women deserve their name to be spoken.”

Angel Reese Adds To Her Cover Girl Moments With Vogue Australia

Angel’s shout out to other women and their impact on sports and in society reflects a larger shift happening right now. She and other women continue to lead conversations around the power of sports, which is why her Vogue Australia cover means even more. Not only is she wearing designers we love like Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co., Caroline Reznik, St. Agni, Mariam Seddiq, and Van Cleef & Arpels, she’s also doing it her way.

Angel’s looks show her personal style and range while celebrating beauty. So, it’s no surprise that her editorial spread is giving the girls something to talk about.

Angel wears a custom black Reebok gown from her personal collection in one photo. It’s one of the strongest looks in the spread. The dress is long-sleeved and sharply cut, with a fitted waist and a high slit that breaks up the structure. Staying on brand, Angel complements her look with kicks, proving that if you style it right, sneakers can go with anything.

The cover photo takes a different direction. The basketball beauty poses in a white textured piece covered in fringe that adds volume. The off-the-shoulder neckline opens up the look. Styled with tube socks and sneakers, the outfit brings fashion and sport together in one moment.

She also steps into a more dramatic look with a sheer black dress layered with detail and bold yellow sculptural shoulders. The shape is strong up top, while the rest of the dress stays lighter and more fluid.

Angel Reese Proves That She Is A Fashion Girl Blending Reebok Looks With Flawless, Natural Hair And Beauty

Across the spread, Angel complements her high-fashion looks with a natural hairstyle just as flawless. For the Vogue Australia cover, she chose cornrows. The braids are neat and styled with a center part. At times, she wears them in a high ponytail, and in others, she lets them hang down her back. Delicate curls add softness and a slight bohemian flair.

On an international cover, Angel chose to push the envelope, embracing a cultural hairstyle instead of defaulting to a more traditional European look. Her cornrows showcase culture, identity, and beauty.

Between the custom Reebok gown, the luxury jewelry, and the range across each look, Angel is fully in her fashion bag.

As she says, she and Vogue “go together real bad. “

Angel Reese Covers Vogue Australia In Cornrows – And Looks TF Good was originally published on hellobeautiful.com