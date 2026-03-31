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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Brandy Honored, Rihanna Speaks Out

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Brandy Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star as Rihanna Speaks Out

Brandy earns a Hollywood star while Rihanna opens up after a frightening shooting incident tied to ongoing legal concerns and those sued in a lawsuit.

Published on March 31, 2026

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Reddzz Rundown V3

First up, congratulations are in order for Brandy, who officially received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Known to many as the first Black Cinderella and beloved for her role in Moesha, Brandy reflected on the honor as more than just recognition—it’s permanence. Calling it a “legacy written in stone,” she emphasized that the moment represents endurance, growth, and a career that has stood the test of time.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is opening up about a terrifying incident involving her family. Reports say she and A$AP Rockywere on their property when gunfire erupted. Acting quickly, Rihanna reportedly rushed to ensure the safety of her children inside the home. The situation has left many shaken, highlighting just how quickly things can escalate.

While details continue to unfold, the incident adds another layer to ongoing legal concerns, including individuals sued in a lawsuit connected to the case. Fans are expressing relief that Rihanna and her family are safe, while also calling for accountability.

From celebrating icons to confronting real-life dangers, this week’s rundown shows just how unpredictable the entertainment world can be.

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