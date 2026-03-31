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Morris Chestnut Reacts To 'Watson' Not Returning For Season 3

Morris Chestnut’s ‘Watson’ Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

"We are sad to see this great series go, but it's so worth watching!"

Published on March 31, 2026

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  • CBS confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the unique medical drama starring Chestnut, who portrayed a modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes' partner solving "House-like" medical mysteries, is done.
  • Chestnut reacted to the sad news in an Instagram Story post sharing a clip from the March 29 episode that saw him reunited with Holmes
  • Watson wasn't alone on the cancellation list. DMV, the single-camera workplace comedy/sitcom starring SNL alum Tim Meadows, was canned after one season.
Watson
Paramount+ / Watson / Morris Chestnut

Morrist Chestnut’s unfortunate streak of TV show cancellations continues. His latest CBS / Paramount+ series, Watson, was canceled after two seasons.

CBS confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the unique medical drama starring Chestnut, who portrayed a modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes’ partner solving “House-like” medical mysteries, is done.

Chestnut reacted to the sad news in an Instagram Story post sharing a clip from the March 29 episode that saw him reunited with Holmes, writing, “We are sad to see this great series go, but it’s so worth watching!”

Chestnut’s fellow castmate, Rochelle Aytes, who plays Dr. Mary Morstan, also shared a clip from the episode, writing in the post, “I am saddened by the news of our cancellation, but we still have a handful of entertaining episodes for you!”

Watson wasn’t alone on the cancellation list. DMV, the single-camera workplace comedy/sitcom starring SNL alum Tim Meadows, was canned after one season, with its final episode airing May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Chestnut loved being in a medical drama, playing a doctor in Fox’s The Resident, which also starred the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner and was canceled after six seasons. He also played a lead pathologist in the Fox crime drama Rosewood.

What’s next for Chestnut? Who knows? Maybe he can find a role in Grey’s Anatomy, which was just renewed for its 23rd season.

SEE ALSO

Morris Chestnut’s ‘Watson’ Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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