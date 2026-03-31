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Mŷa Talks Women's History Month, Her 21 Savage Collab & More

Jazz In The Gardens Exclusive: Resplendent R&Baddie Mýa Talks Women’s History Month, Her Dynamic Showmanship, Working With 21 Savage & More

Mŷa opens up in exclusive interview after her stage-sizzling Jazz In The Gardens performance

Published on March 31, 2026

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Source: AJ Shorter

All eyes were on Mýa who delivered classic R&B vibes ahead of our exclusive interview where she talked Women’s History Month, her dynamic showmanship, working with 21 Savage on new single “ASAP,” and more.

Check it out below:

The resplendent R&Baddie floated through timeless hits with her signature je ne sais quoi at this year’s star-studded event that took over a bustling Hard Rock Stadium in the heart of Miami Gardens, Fla. 

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In its 19th year, JITG Music Fest (named one of the nation’s top festivals by Newsweek) brought together some of music’s biggest acts and legends, including The Isley Brothers, Nelly & Ashanti, Jhené Aiko, Ella Mai, GloRilla, and more for two dynamic days in the gardens. 

Known for her soul-soothing melodies, Jhené Aiko elevated energies during her closing set on night one.

On night two, guests were treated to three consecutive icons: El DeBarge, The Isley Brothers, and Stephanie Mills, with heart-eyed hitmakers Nelly and Ashanti closing things out with back-to-back sets.

Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens and produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the feel-good festival provided hip-moving vibes along with a major boost to the local economy.

For many of the vendors that pull up to the festival, JITG weekend makes a major difference for the entire year.

“Our community looks forward to Jazz in the Gardens every year because it brings people together in a powerful, joyful way,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris in a statement.

“I’ve had conversations with a lot of vendors that are going to be here with their food trucks,” he added, in an interview with Local 10 News. “A lot of them say the one or two days they are here at Jazz in the Gardens—it takes care of their entire year.”

With epic performances, surprise appearances, and viral moments that celebrated both legacy and new generations of artists, JITG 2026 continued its ascension into the pantheon of essential music festivals.

SEE ALSO

Jazz In The Gardens Exclusive: Resplendent R&Baddie Mýa Talks Women’s History Month, Her Dynamic Showmanship, Working With 21 Savage & More was originally published on bossip.com

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