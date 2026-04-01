DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Brandy Honored, Future Drama, Cardi Wins

Brandy is officially cementing her legacy—literally. The multi-talented singer and actress has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a major milestone in her decades-long career. From her early days on Thea to her iconic role in Cinderella and her impact on music, Brandy continues to be celebrated as a true industry trailblazer.

Meanwhile, Future is making headlines for legal troubles involving one of his children’s mothers. Brittany Mealy, the mother of his son Prince, has reportedly taken him to court, claiming he failed to comply with a 2023 order requiring him to secure a $500,000 life insurance policy. She is now pushing for serious consequences, even requesting jail time until the matter is resolved. The rapper has yet to publicly respond.

On a more positive legal note, Cardi B is celebrating another courtroom win. A lawsuit accusing her of stealing music for her track “Enough” has officially been dismissed, adding to her growing list of legal victories. The rapper has also previously won a case involving a security guard, reinforcing her track record in court.

Lastly, TLC is facing backlash from fans, prompting T-Boz to clarify that her personal views do not reflect the group and that they have never supported Donald Trump. Whether the controversy impacts their fan support remains to be seen.