REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Future Drama, Cardi B Wins, Meg Link-Up

The latest entertainment headlines are a mix of legal drama and exciting music news. Rapper Future is back in the spotlight after his ex-girlfriend Brittany Mealy filed a petition against him. She claims he failed to follow a court order requiring a $500,000 life insurance policy for their 12-year-old son. As a result, Future is now sued in a lawsuit, with Mealy reportedly pushing for serious consequences, including potential jail time until the issue is resolved. This situation follows a previous increase in his child support payments from $3,000 to $5,000 per month.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is celebrating another legal victory. The Bronx rapper recently had a lawsuit dismissed that accused her of stealing music for her track “Enough.” The judge’s decision marks yet another win in court, adding to Cardi’s growing list of legal successes while she continues to dominate on tour.

Fans also have something to look forward to this summer. Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she’s teaming up once again with Cardi B. The duo previously delivered a massive hit with “WAP,” and anticipation is already building for their next release.