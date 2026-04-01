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Megan Thee Stallion Falls Ill During 'Moulin Rouge,' Hospitalized

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill Mid-Performance During ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

After making her Broadway debut last week in the role of Harold Zidler, Megan's hairstylist Kellon Deryck is asking for prayers.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized Tuesday night after falling ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, exiting the show mid-production.

The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, along with an eyewitness account from The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa, who was present for the performance.

RELATED CONTENT: Broadway Baddie! Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As Zidler In ‘Moulin Rouge!’— See The First Look

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” her representative Didier Morais told the Hollywood Reporter. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

The Grammy-winning rapper had been performing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where she made her Broadway debut last week in the role of Harold Zidler. The casting marked a historic moment for the long-running musical, as Megan became the first woman to take on the role.

Megan Thee Stallion x Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan Thee Stallion

Her hairstylist and close friend Kellon Deryck also confirmed the hospitalization in a post shared to X, writing,

“Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital 🙏.”

This story is still developing…

RELATED CONTENT: From Shelter To Spoiled! Megan Thee Stallion Rescues Pup Tyger From Kill Shelter — ‘He My Son Now’

The post Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill Mid-Performance During ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ appeared first on MadameNoire.

SEE ALSO

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill Mid-Performance During ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ was originally published on madamenoire.com

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