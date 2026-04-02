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The Trump administration hasn’t had a lot of luck with federal judges as of late, but it got one to rule in its favor regarding allegations of on-campus antisemitism at colleges — for which the administration, apparently, needs to solicit potential victims that may or may not exist.

According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert has ordered the University of Pennsylvania to comply with a subpoena from the Trump administration, specifically the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, demanding information about alleged harassment of Jewish employees, including a full list of Jewish individuals and Jewish-linked school groups and organizations. The EEOC issued an administrative subpoena to the university in June 2025 to gather evidence and identify potential victims of alleged acts of antisemitism in the wake of the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which the Trump administration has been doing its best to conflate with general support for Palestine since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Of course, the administration’s subpoena had prompted school officials to argue that demanding a “list of Jews,” well, sounds like Nazi sh-t.

From Politico:

The university asked the EEOC to revoke or modify the subpoena, but the agency denied that request. After the EEOC moved to enforce the subpoena, the school — alongside a coalition of organizations including the American Association of University Professors — filed a motion challenging the request in January. The school and the coalition expressed concerns that the request could infringe on the rights, safety and privacy of Jewish members of the university by mandating the creation and compilation of a list including ties to their religious identities. But U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert, an Obama appointee, rejected those concerns, saying the university and the coalition “significantly raised the dispute’s temperature by impliedly and even expressly comparing the EEOC’s efforts to protect Jewish employees from antisemitism to the Holocaust and the Nazis’ compilation of ‘lists of Jews’.” “Such allegations are unfortunate and inappropriate,” the judge wrote.

But is it “inappropriate” though?

Actually, let’s start with this question: if on-campus antisemitism and harassment at the University of Pennsylvania is so abundant and out of control, why does the EEOC need a judge to reinforce a fishing expedition to find victims?

This is, after all, the same EEOC that recently launched an investigation into Nike over vague anti-white discrimination claims that didn’t seem to be made by anyone in particular. Last year, the same federal department put out a video advertisement, literally soliciting white men to come forward with reverse-racism claims that may or may not be (but very likely are) imaginary.

In February, the Trump administration’s thoroughly subjugated Department of Justice requested to join a federal lawsuit accusing the Los Angeles Unified School District of discriminating against white students that had absolutely nothing to do with the administration at all.

It’s almost as if the administration is a bloodhound, and any whiff of a potential anti-white discrimination case — which could easily include cases about alleged antisemitism — is enough to put its nose in the air.

“While we acknowledge the important role of the EEOC to investigate discrimination, we also have an obligation to protect the rights of our employees,” a University of Pennsylvania spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue to believe that requiring Penn to create lists of Jewish faculty and staff, and to provide personal contact information, raises serious privacy and First Amendment concerns. The University does not maintain employee lists by religion.”

The university also said it plans to appeal the court’s decision.

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Penn Ordered To Comply With Trump Administration’s Demand For ‘List Of Jews’ was originally published on newsone.com