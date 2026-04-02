Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Authorities Arrest Man Trespassing At Nicki Minaj’s Mansion

So Scary: Authorities Arrest Man Caught Trespassing At Nicki Minaj’s Calabasas Mansion

Things got a little too close for comfort at Nicki Minaj’s Calabasas home after a man was arrested for allegedly trespassing on her property.

Published on April 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Things got a little too close for comfort at Nicki Minaj’s Calabasas, Calif., home this week after a man was arrested for trespassing on her property.

According to reporting from NBC Los Angeles, the incident unfolded early Wednesday morning (April 1) when the suspect entered the rapper’s property and refused to leave when confronted by security.

Related Stories

Law enforcement identified the man as 36-year-old Leland Adams. Authorities say private security at the residence quickly intervened and detained him until deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and remained there as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed that while the man made it onto the property, he never gained access inside the actual home.

Sources also told NBC Los Angeles that this was not Adams’ first run-in with law enforcement in the Calabasas area, raising additional concerns about repeat behavior in the neighborhood. It remains unclear whether Minaj or her family were home at the time, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

Additional details shared by Complex paint an even more unsettling picture. The suspect was reportedly spotted on surveillance footage roaming the backyard in the early hours, described as wearing a gray tracksuit with long hair and a noticeable red beard. Deputies quickly responded after being alerted, preventing the situation from escalating further.

The incident adds to a string of security concerns surrounding Minaj’s Los Angeles-area property. The rap superstar has previously dealt with multiple swatting incidents, including a particularly alarming situation in 2025 when dozens of officers reportedly showed up at her home with weapons drawn while her young son was inside. At the time, Minaj publicly expressed frustration and alleged deeper issues behind the repeated calls.

It also comes on the heels of another scary situation for a fellow celeb. As previously reported, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was arrested after allegedly firing a semiautomatic rifle at Rihanna’s Beverly Crest mansion.

While the trespassing incident was handled quickly, it highlights the ongoing safety challenges that come with celebrity status. For fans, it is another reminder that behind the glam, stars like Nicki Minaj are often dealing with very real and sometimes dangerous situations at home.

RELATED: Maga Money: Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For ‘Generous’ GoFundMe Donation Amid Bankruptcy & $3M Cardi B Defamation Settlement

SEE ALSO

So Scary: Authorities Arrest Man Caught Trespassing At Nicki Minaj’s Calabasas Mansion was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party

J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
roots picnic text to win graphic
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

How To Wake Up Your Wardrobe For Spring 2026 Without Breaking The Bank

Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

We Love To See It – Brandy Norwood Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Angela Simmons Details Yo Gotti Breakup, Wonders Whether Rapper Was Ready For Marriage—’We’re Not In The Same Space’

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close