DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Nicki, Kanye Drama & Pooh Shiesty Arrest

Nicki Minaj is making headlines after a reported trespassing incident at her home. Authorities say a suspect entered the property and was seen heading toward the backyard before deputies arrived. Fortunately, Nicki was not home at the time, but the situation has raised fresh concerns about celebrity safety and privacy.

Next up, Kanye West is going viral for stopping his show at SoFi Stadium mid-performance. The rapper called out lighting and stage production issues in real time, clearly frustrated as he demanded changes. Known for his perfectionist approach, Kanye didn’t hold back—leaving fans both entertained and confused by the moment.

Meanwhile, Pooh Shiesty is back behind bars following a federal arrest tied to an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping at a Dallas recording studio. Prosecutors claim he and multiple co-conspirators orchestrated a setup involving industry professionals, using weapons to force victims into compliance and stealing luxury items. His father is also reportedly implicated in the case, adding another layer to the unfolding situation.