Women’s Month with Little Bacon Bear

From the 1st -31st we celebrated women’s month on-air with Little Bacon Bear. After over 6,000 entries, she hand picked women here in the DMV doing the work to share the platform and space. Brave Williams – Bmore Brave Brave Williams owns 2 laundromats and a gym in Prince George’s County, Maryland

Infinite Wellness – @iwtherapy Infinite Wellness is a therapy practice based in Prince George’s County, MD supporting mothers, families, and individuals alike.

MamaToto Village From maternal health to mental health, Mamatoto Village is doing it all and is a one stop shop for women in the District!

Amber Rayne From modeling to podcasting, directing and production – Amber Rayne does it all.



Royal Kidz Childcare Jasmine of Royal Kidz Childcare saw the need for childcare at ANY time of the day, focused on military families those looking for non-traditional options.