Women’s Month with Little Bacon Bear
From the 1st -31st we celebrated women’s month on-air with Little Bacon Bear. After over 6,000 entries, she hand picked women here in the DMV doing the work to share the platform and space.
Brave Williams – Bmore Brave
Brave Williams owns 2 laundromats and a gym in Prince George’s County, Maryland
Infinite Wellness – @iwtherapy
Infinite Wellness is a therapy practice based in Prince George’s County, MD supporting mothers, families, and individuals alike.
MamaToto Village
From maternal health to mental health, Mamatoto Village is doing it all and is a one stop shop for women in the District!
Amber Rayne
From modeling to podcasting, directing and production – Amber Rayne does it all.
Royal Kidz Childcare
Jasmine of Royal Kidz Childcare saw the need for childcare at ANY time of the day, focused on military families those looking for non-traditional options.
Book and Brunch Book Club
Bri of Book And Brunch BC is planning and curating the perfect book club linkups for ladies that love to read.