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Ranking The Men's College Basketball Teams With The Most Nati...

Ranking The Men's College Basketball Teams With The Most National Championships

Over the years, the NCAA Tournament has become a stage where legends are born, dynasties are forged, and underdog stories come to life.

Published on April 6, 2026

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  • UCLA leads with 11 national titles, dominating the 1960s and 70s.
  • Kentucky and UConn are next with 8 and 6 championships, respectively.
  • North Carolina and Duke round out the top schools with multiple titles.
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Ranking The Men’s College Basketball Teams With The Most National Championships

College basketball has long been a cornerstone of American sports, captivating fans with its blend of athleticism, strategy, and the sheer unpredictability of March Madness.

Over the years, the NCAA Tournament has become a stage where legends are born, dynasties are forged, and underdog stories come to life.

The journey to an NCAA national championship is no small feat.

It requires a perfect blend of talent, teamwork, and resilience to navigate the grueling tournament and emerge victorious.

Each championship win is a testament to the dedication of players, coaches, and fans who pour their hearts into the game.

Take a look below at Ranking The Men’s College Basketball Teams With The Most National Championships.

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UCLA – 11 Championships

Years: 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995

Kentucky – 8 Championships

Years: 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012

Connecticut (UConn) – 6 Championships

Years: 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023, 2024

North Carolina – 6 Championships

Years: 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017

Duke – 5 Championships

Years: 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015

Indiana – 5 Championships

Years: 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987

Kansas – 4 Championships

Years: 1952, 1988, 2008, 2022

Florida – 3 Championships

Years: 2006, 2007, 2025

Villanova – 3 Championships

Years: 1985, 2016, 2018

Cincinnati – 2 Championships

Years: 1961, 1962

Louisville – 2 Championships (2013 title vacated)

Years: 1980, 1986

Michigan State – 2 Championships

Years: 1979, 2000

NC State – 2 Championships

Years: 1974, 1983

Oklahoma State – 2 Championships

Years: 1945, 1946

San Francisco – 2 Championships

Years: 1955, 1956

Teams with 1 Championship (Ranked by Most Recent Year)

Baylor – 1 Championship

Year: 2021

Virginia – 1 Championship

Year: 2019

Syracuse – 1 Championship

Year: 2003

Maryland – 1 Championship

Year: 2002

UNLV – 1 Championship

Year: 1990

Arizona – 1 Championship

Year: 1997

Arkansas – 1 Championship

Year: 1994

Michigan – 1 Championship

Year: 1989

Georgetown – 1 Championship

Year: 1984

Marquette – 1 Championship

Year: 1977

Loyola (Ill.) – 1 Championship

Year: 1963

Cincinnati – 1 Championship

Year: 1962

Ohio State – 1 Championship

Year: 1960

California – 1 Championship

Year: 1959

La Salle – 1 Championship

Year: 1954

Holy Cross – 1 Championship

Year: 1947

Stanford – 1 Championship

Year: 1942

Wyoming – 1 Championship

Year: 1943

Oregon – 1 Championship

Year: 1939

Ranking The Men's College Basketball Teams With The Most National Championships was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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