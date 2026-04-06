Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Case, Father Released

Pooh Shiesty remains behind bars as his father is released on bond, while the rapper faces serious charges and is sued in a lawsuit tied to the case.

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

The legal drama surrounding Pooh Shiesty continues to unfold, and the latest update has fans talking. The Memphis rapper remains in custody as he and several co-defendants face serious charges that could result in life in prison if convicted.

One of the biggest developments involves his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., who has now been released on a $250,000 bond. As part of his release conditions, he is currently under strict home confinement and can only leave for court-related appearances. Authorities allege he played a role in helping set up the meeting connected to the case.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues to expand. A final suspect, Terrence Rogers, was recently arrested in Atlanta, bringing more attention to the scope of the alleged operation. Reports suggest there may be surveillance footage and rental records tied to key individuals involved.

Beyond the criminal case, the situation is becoming even more complex as Pooh Shiesty has also been sued in a lawsuit connected to the incident, adding another layer of legal pressure.

As more details emerge, this case continues to raise questions about accountability, decision-making, and the long-term consequences facing everyone involved. Stay tuned—because this story is far from over.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
roots picnic text to win graphic
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

How To Wake Up Your Wardrobe For Spring 2026 Without Breaking The Bank

Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

We Love To See It – Brandy Norwood Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

21 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 138

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close