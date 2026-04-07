DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Kanye Backlash, Trick Daddy Drama & More

The latest in entertainment and trending news is packed with headlines making waves across music, culture, and social media.

First up, Push Iced Tea’s father has reportedly been granted house arrest following a federal hearing connected to an alleged robbery and kidnapping plot involving Gucci Mane. According to reports, surveillance footage and other evidence were presented in the case, and he is now under strict home confinement. Push Iced Tea himself remains behind bars as legal proceedings continue.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is once again at the center of controversy as public appearances spark online debate and renewed backlash. Celebrities spotted at his recent show faced criticism, with fans calling for accountability. At the same time, major sponsors are stepping away from his upcoming Wireless Festival appearance, with companies like Pepsi and Diageo reportedly cutting ties, raising questions about the event’s future and Kanye’s continued industry partnerships.

In viral moments, Trick Daddy stirred conversation after a performance at an Alpha Kappa Alpha regional conference went off-script. The rapper publicly expressed frustration over the set list and event expectations, leading to a response from organizers stating that performance agreements were in place. The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans debating what really happened.

Lastly, DaBaby also made headlines after rejecting a fan’s gift—a painting of his daughters—citing concerns about his family’s privacy. The interaction sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting his stance and others questioning the response.