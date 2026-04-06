Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Wireless Festival Loses Major Sponsorships Over Ye's Involvement

Wireless Festival Loses Major Sponsorships Amid Growing Backlash Over Ye's Headlining Performances

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Corporations are putting their money where their mouth is following some serious backlash.

US-OSCARS-VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS
Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

After it was announced that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, would be headlining all three days of London’s Wireless Festival this year, the event was publicly criticized by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and multiple Jewish leaders.

Little Britain star Matt Lucas directly called out Pepsi for their involvement in the festival, which led to the brand pulling out. British alcoholic beverage leader Diageo also stopped their involvement.

“Have you released a song called ‘Heil Hitler’? Have you sold t-shirts with swastikas on them? Have you promised to go ‘death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE’? If so, congratulations! You may be eligible to headline @WirelessFest, sponsored by @pepsiuk,” Lucas tweeted on Saturday, April 4.

After that post is when Pepsi withdrew from the event, which is significant considering that the festival had also officially been called “Pepsi presents Wireless.”

“Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival,” a Pepsi spokesperson told USA Today.

Diageo, owner of the Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan brands, told The Independent on Sunday evening that it had withdrawn, as well.

“We have informed the organizers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival.”

Variety reported on Monday, April 6, that Rockstar Energy is the third sponsor to pull out, citing an unnamed source who allegedly confirmed that the energy drinks company was dropping out due to Ye’s involvement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWhUKJxDjWr

Ye is currently navigating his attempt at a comeback tour after releasing a new album, Bully. He’s currently touring the U.S. for the first time since 2021, which comes on the heels of years of antisemitic statements, describing himself as a Nazi, and selling T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas.

Ye’s since apologized for those statements, but many critics don’t buy his sincerity—especially since that apology came shortly before announcing his tour. Ye took out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for years of antisemitic remarks.

The Wireless Festival will go down at Finsbury Park in London from July 10 to July 12. Festival organizers previously told the BBC that Ye’s “UK comeback will be an extraordinary chapter in Wireless’s story,” following his last performance in the U.K. in 2015.

SEE ALSO

Wireless Festival Loses Major Sponsorships Amid Growing Backlash Over Ye's Headlining Performances was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Mase Doesn't Speak To Anyone From Bad Boy Records For Not Holding Diddy Accountable

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Megan Thee Stallion Returns To The Stage Following Health Scare

Hip-Hop Wired
Tekashi 6ix9ine

King Troll Is Home: 6ix9ine Celebrates Prison Release At Florida Strip Club

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

How To Wake Up Your Wardrobe For Spring 2026 Without Breaking The Bank

21 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 138

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

24:02
Education  |  imjeremiahjones

How HBCU Aware Fest Is Empowering Our Future

14:48
Entrepreneurship  |  imjeremiahjones

How Coach K Uses AI to Help You Win Grant Money

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close