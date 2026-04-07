Swae Lee Talks ‘Same Difference’ Solo Album, Rae Sremmurd, and Career
Swae Lee Talks ‘Same Difference’ Solo Album, Rae Sremmurd, and Musical Journey
Swae Lee is stepping into a new chapter with the release of his debut solo album, Same Difference, as he sits down with Marky Marc to reflect on his journey, creative process, and evolution as an artist. The conversation highlights both his growth and the mindset behind his highly anticipated project.
Born in Inglewood, California and raised in Tupelo, Mississippi, Swae Lee credits his upbringing for grounding him as an artist. “I’m from humble beginnings… that’s what taught me the basics of life,” he shared, explaining how he first began making music by teaching himself production and experimenting with sound. That early foundation helped him develop his signature melodic style—one that blends singing, rapping, and beat-making into a versatile sound.
The title Same Difference reflects that duality. Swae Lee explained that the concept plays into his Gemini identity and the idea that he can show multiple sides of himself musically. “Every day you feel different… I just wanted to give something for every situation,” he said, emphasizing the album’s wide range of vibes—from turn-up tracks to smooth, emotional records.
He also spoke about the pressure and excitement of releasing his first solo project after years of success with Rae Sremmurd. Despite the group’s global hits, Swae Lee made it clear that his solo work is an extension of his artistry, not a departure. “I’m still Rae Sremmurd… I’m just expressing the Swae Lee persona,” he said.
The project, which drops April 3, includes 16 tracks and features collaborations with artists like Playboi Carti and Jhené Aiko. Swae Lee said the features were chosen based on personal connections rather than trends, highlighting his commitment to authenticity.
With Same Difference, Swae Lee aims to show fans the full scope of his creativity while continuing to build on a legacy that already includes hits like “Sunflower” and “Unforgettable.”