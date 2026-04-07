Swae Lee Talks ‘Same Difference’ Solo Album, Rae Sremmurd, and Musical Journey

Swae Lee is stepping into a new chapter with the release of his debut solo album, Same Difference, as he sits down with Marky Marc to reflect on his journey, creative process, and evolution as an artist. The conversation highlights both his growth and the mindset behind his highly anticipated project.

Born in Inglewood, California and raised in Tupelo, Mississippi, Swae Lee credits his upbringing for grounding him as an artist. “I’m from humble beginnings… that’s what taught me the basics of life,” he shared, explaining how he first began making music by teaching himself production and experimenting with sound. That early foundation helped him develop his signature melodic style—one that blends singing, rapping, and beat-making into a versatile sound.

The title Same Difference reflects that duality. Swae Lee explained that the concept plays into his Gemini identity and the idea that he can show multiple sides of himself musically. “Every day you feel different… I just wanted to give something for every situation,” he said, emphasizing the album’s wide range of vibes—from turn-up tracks to smooth, emotional records.