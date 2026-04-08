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11 Iconic Traditions That Make The Masters Tournament At Augus...

11 Iconic Traditions That Make The Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club So Legendary

The Masters Tournament is more than just a golf championship; it’s a celebration of tradition, elegance, and the timeless allure of the sport.

Published on April 8, 2026

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  • The Masters offers surprisingly affordable food and drink options for a prestigious event.
  • Unique traditions like the Par 3 Contest and skipping balls on the 16th hole add to the tournament's charm.
  • The tournament's stunning visuals, including the azalea-filled course and Amen Corner, contribute to its legendary status.
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Source: Andrew Redington / Getty

11 Iconic Traditions That Make The Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club So Legendary

The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is more than just a golf championship; it’s a celebration of tradition, elegance, and the timeless allure of the sport.

Held annually during the first full week of April, this prestigious event captivates fans worldwide with its rich history and unparalleled charm.

From the meticulously manicured greens to the exclusive rituals that have become synonymous with the tournament, the Masters is a cultural phenomenon that transcends the game itself.

Each year, patrons and players alike are immersed in a world where tradition reigns supreme, creating an experience that is as iconic as the green jacket itself.

Here are the 11 Iconic Traditions That Make The Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club So Legendary:

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Cheap Concessions

Despite the high ticket prices, food and drinks at the Masters are famously affordable, with items like pimento cheese sandwiches and peach ice cream sandwiches priced between $1 and $6.

Courtesy Phones

With a strict “no phones” rule during tournament days, patrons can use landline courtesy phones stationed around the course to call loved ones.

The Masters - Round One
Source: Ben Jared / Getty

The Green Jackets

Winners of the Masters receive the iconic green jacket, which they can keep for a year before it must be stored at Augusta National.

Par 3 Contest

A lighthearted nine-hole contest held before the tournament, often featuring players’ family members as caddies.

Gnomes

Limited-edition Masters gnome figurines are a coveted souvenir, with a new design released each year.

Champions Dinner

Past champions gather for a celebratory dinner on the Tuesday of Masters week, with the reigning champion choosing the menu.

Skipping at Hole 16

During practice rounds, players attempt to skip balls across the water on the 16th hole, a tradition that began in 1972.

Dressing to Impress

Patrons adhere to an unspoken dress code, with men in collared shirts and tailored pants, and women in dresses or skirts paired with comfortable shoes.

Personal Invitations

All past champions and new qualifiers receive official paper invitations to the tournament, maintaining a sense of decorum.

Azaleas

The course is adorned with over 30 varieties of azaleas, creating a stunning visual display, especially around the 13th hole, aptly named “Azalea.”

Amen Corner

This iconic stretch of holes (11, 12, and 13) is both visually stunning and pivotal in determining the tournament’s outcome.

These traditions contribute to the unique charm and prestige of the Masters Tournament.

11 Iconic Traditions That Make The Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club So Legendary was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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