DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Lil Tjay Denies Offset Rumors, Cardi B $60K Scam

In today’s entertainment headlines, Lil Tjay is speaking out after being linked to rumors surrounding Offset, firmly denying any involvement in claims that he shot the rapper. Following his release from jail, Tjay made it clear that the only issue he’s been questioned about is a disturbance charge, with his legal team emphasizing there is no evidence tying him to the alleged incident. Meanwhile, Offset appears to be recovering and was recently seen out with his girlfriend, easing concerns about his condition.

On the business and money front, Cardi B is making headlines of her own after alleging she was targeted in a serious credit card scam. The rapper claims scammers charged approximately $40,000 at Saks Fifth Avenue and another $20,000 at the Apple Store. Cardi says she received real-time alerts about the transactions and even has surveillance images of the suspects. She made it clear she intends to pursue legal action, stating she is not playing when it comes to her finances, especially while she’s actively touring and preparing for her Washington, D.C. stop.

In legal news, rapper Big 30 has been granted a $100,000 bond and placed on home detention as part of a broader case tied to another high-profile arrest.

Lastly, Kanye West continues to face international backlash as a major UK festival appearance was canceled. Officials have effectively blocked him from performing in the country following controversy tied to his antisemitic remarks, signaling ongoing consequences for his public statements.