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Mizzou Students Rail Against School Following DEI Budget Cuts

Financial Injustice: Mizzou Students Rail Against School Following Budget Cuts To Black, Latino, And LGBTQ Organizations

Published on April 8, 2026

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  • Funding cuts force diverse student groups to compete for limited resources, threatening their ability to provide vital community and advocacy.
  • Students view cuts as voluntary compliance with anti-DEI agenda, not legal necessity, intensifying anger and sense of betrayal.
  • Cuts erode essential spaces that foster belonging, identity, and support, leaving students to fight for survival on predominantly white campus.
University of Missouri U. Missouri Campus Back To Work One Day After President And Chancellor Resign Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism
Source: Michael B. Thomas / Getty

The backlash from students at the University of Missouri is not just frustration; it’s raw, unmistakable outrage at what many see as yet another casualty of the nation’s escalating war on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

KCUR reports that hundreds of students packed a town hall this week to condemn the university’s decision to eliminate direct funding for identity-based student organizations, including groups serving Black, Latino, and LGBTQ+ students. Student leaders didn’t mince words.

One called the move an attempt to make these groups “fizzle out,” while others warned the cuts would destroy programs that provide community, cultural affirmation, and survival-level support on a predominantly white campus. The anger is rooted in what students see as a deliberate unraveling of inclusion efforts—especially after the university already dissolved its DEI office and rolled back race-based initiatives in recent years.

The Columbia Missourian’s reporting reinforces that sense of betrayal, highlighting how these changes will force major multicultural organizations into a competitive funding pool shared with hundreds of other groups—effectively slashing their resources.

As previously reported by NewsOne, students are outraged not just by the outcome, but by the justification: administrators cited a Department of Justice memo as the reason for the cuts, even though, as student leaders emphasized, that memo is not law. That distinction has only intensified the anger, with many students viewing the university’s actions as voluntary compliance with a broader anti-DEI political agenda rather than a legal necessity.

What’s being lost is not abstract. Students repeatedly stressed that these organizations are lifelines—hosting events, fostering belonging, and providing institutional advocacy. Without stable funding, those services are now in jeopardy. One student leader pointed out that large organizations serving hundreds will now be treated the same as tiny clubs, forced to scramble for limited funds in cycles that offer no long-term security.

Columns at University of Missouri
Source: Stephen Emlund / Getty

The emotional toll is just as severe. Students described feeling angry, disrespected, and deeply uncertain about their future at the university. Some questioned why they chose to attend a school that now appears to be dismantling the very spaces that made it feel like home.

The picture being painted us a damning one: this is what the anti-DEI climate looks like in practice—not just policy shifts, but the erosion of community, identity, and support, leaving students to fight for scraps while institutions retreat from their responsibility to protect and uplift them.

What part of this makes America “great” again?

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Financial Injustice: Mizzou Students Rail Against School Following Budget Cuts To Black, Latino, And LGBTQ Organizations was originally published on bossip.com

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