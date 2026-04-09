REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B Theft Drama & Push T Faces Legal Heat

Cardi B is at the center of a heated situation after news surfaced that her American Express card was allegedly stolen and used to rack up nearly $60,000 in charges at multiple luxury retailers. According to the chatter, the purchases have triggered an active investigation, and Cardi isn’t taking the situation lightly.

In response, the rapper made it clear she’s ready to take matters into her own hands, warning that if she gets to the suspects before authorities do, there could be consequences. The situation has added another layer of drama to the already high-energy conversation surrounding her ongoing tour and public appearances. While details of the investigation continue to unfold, the case is expected to bring serious legal consequences for those involved.

Meanwhile, in another corner of the entertainment world, rapper Push T is making moves of his own by bringing high-profile attorney Brad Cohen onto his legal team. Cohen, known for representing major artists including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, is expected to play a key role as Push T faces growing legal scrutiny.

His legal team has already acknowledged that there are “inconsistencies” that will be addressed in upcoming hearings, but they are holding off on further public comments until discovery begins.

With both stories unfolding simultaneously, fans are watching closely as legal drama takes center stage in the entertainment world, raising questions about accountability, evidence, and what comes next in these high-profile cases.