Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: 50 Cent, Rick Ross, Pooh Shiesty Drama

50 Cent lands a Hulu doc, Rick Ross eyes G-Unit catalogs, and Pooh Shiesty’s father is sued in a lawsuit as legal drama heats up.

Published on April 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Big moves and even bigger drama are shaking up the hip-hop world. 50 Cent is officially taking his story to Hulu with a three-part documentary series that will explore his rise from Queens to global stardom. The project, produced by his G-Unit Film & Television, reportedly beat out major platforms like Netflix and Starz, signaling just how in-demand his story remains.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross is making headlines with a bold financial play. The rapper is allegedly offering $1.5 million to acquire the music catalogs of former G-Unit members, plus an additional $500,000 for the group’s debut album Beg for Mercy. The move has fans questioning what this could mean for G-Unit’s legacy—and whether 50 Cent will respond.

On the legal side, things are heating up for Pooh Shiesty’s family. His father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was released on a $25,000 bond but is now at risk of being taken back into custody. Federal prosecutors argue he’s a flight risk and danger to the community, and he has also been sued in a lawsuit tied to an alleged kidnapping and robbery case.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Michael Jackson Fans Reacted Very Weirdly To His Daughter, Paris Jackson, Speaking About Her Dad

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Surprises Philadelphia Show With Meek Mill, Performs "Dreams And Nightmares"

Cardi B Surprises Philadelphia Show With Meek Mill, Performs "Dreams And Nightmares"

Hip-Hop Wired
A person is seen refueling a car at a petrol station

Thanks Donald Trump: As Gas Prices Continue To Skyrocket, Amazon, UPS, FedEx, & USPS Are Adding Fuel Surchages

Hip-Hop Wired

Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
2 Items
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: PG County Scam Alerts Target Residents

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

8 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Case, Father Released

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close