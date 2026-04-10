REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: 50 Cent, Rick Ross, Pooh Shiesty Drama

Big moves and even bigger drama are shaking up the hip-hop world. 50 Cent is officially taking his story to Hulu with a three-part documentary series that will explore his rise from Queens to global stardom. The project, produced by his G-Unit Film & Television, reportedly beat out major platforms like Netflix and Starz, signaling just how in-demand his story remains.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross is making headlines with a bold financial play. The rapper is allegedly offering $1.5 million to acquire the music catalogs of former G-Unit members, plus an additional $500,000 for the group’s debut album Beg for Mercy. The move has fans questioning what this could mean for G-Unit’s legacy—and whether 50 Cent will respond.

On the legal side, things are heating up for Pooh Shiesty’s family. His father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was released on a $25,000 bond but is now at risk of being taken back into custody. Federal prosecutors argue he’s a flight risk and danger to the community, and he has also been sued in a lawsuit tied to an alleged kidnapping and robbery case.