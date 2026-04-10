Megyn Kelly Is Big Mad At Trump Over His Threats To Iran

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Look, we all know President Donald Trump’s war in Iran has been a disaster, and because it’s been such a public disaster and largely a humiliation for the president, we all should have expected that Trump’s social media feed would look like a more panicked version of his usual tweetstorm of bottomless word salads — unseasoned by punctuation — randomly capitalized words, insults, incoherent brain farts, and unhinged rants that would normally be considered inappropriate and unbecoming of the presidency.

I’ll admit that even I wasn’t expecting him to go full Kanye with the “A whole civilization will die tonight” post.

I also wasn’t expecting that post to be the straw that broke Megyn Kelly’s back.

Look at how she went off on this man.

“Reports have been all over the place on whether or not the U.S. and Iran are close to reaching a deal,” Kelly said during Tuesday’s episode of her show, The Megyn Kelly Show, before Trump announced a ceasefire that, quickly and predictably, failed to cease any of the fire. “But as of this broadcast, the Strait of Hormuz is still closed. And President Trump, this morning on Truth Social, was not mincing words.”

Then she aired a screenshot of Trump’s not-so-veiled threat of Iranian genocide.

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And that’s when Kelly — who, just a day prior, proudly proclaimed Trump “could drop a nuke,” and she would “still vote Republican” — had suddenly had enough.

“I mean, I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this sh-t. I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, the president ‘3D chess’ — shut up! F–king shut up about that sh-t. You don’t threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. We’re talking about civilians just casually in a social media post.”

Booooy, I haven’t seen Megyn Kelly go off like that since Bad Bunny sang songs in Spanish during the Super Bowl, and Kelly got so hot and bothered she started yelling at Piers Morgan about all the Muslims he let in his country, or whatever she was talking about.

I haven’t seen Kelly blow her bleached blonde top like this since Sen. Laphonza Butler showed former VP Kamala Harris a little HBCU love during the DNC, and Kelly thought it meant they were bringing the Black KKK to the convention.

I ain’t seen Kelly the KKKaren get herself in a tizzy like this since someone told her blackface is racist and she convened a panel of white people to help her feel better about it.

I seriously haven’t seen Megyn Kelly get this MAGA mad since Black Jesus and Black Santa Claus walked into a bar while she was trying to day drink. (I’m pretty sure that’s what led to the following remarks.)

Anyway, Kelly continued airing out her frustrations with the president, who she didn’t get this mad at, even after the time he responded to her asking him questions he didn’t like by publicly suggesting that she was on her period.

“You know, I am the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy, and not freak out over his weird social media posts and language that is loose and incendiary,” she said. “Truly, I’ve lived with it for 10-plus years. I learned it the hard way when I was on the receiving end of it for nine months. And truly, that was a gift to me in many ways because it helped me really to come to understand what he does with his social media.

“But this is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It’s wrong. He should not be doing it,” she continued. “I don’t care that it’s a negotiate… His negotiation tactic is to kill an entire country full of civilians: men, women, and children? An American president? So that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened? It’s just wrong. It’s not hard to say it; it’s not hard to recognize it.”

Yes, Kelly, it would be very nice if people would stop pretending the kind of person Trump is is an easy thing to miss. But up until now, that absolutely included you.

If a nuke wouldn’t lose him your support, but a tweet will — well, let’s just say you’re not the only one who is “sick of this sh-t.”

Give us all a break.

SEE ALSO:

Megyn Kelly Sheds KKKaren Tears Over The Golden Globes



Megyn Kelly’s Crashout Over Bad Bunny Is White Nationalism



Megyn Kelly Questions Whether Epstein Is A Pedophile



DNC: Sen. Laphonza Butler’s Not Here For Karen Stupidity





‘I’m Sick Of This Sh-t’: Megyn Kelly Is Big Mad At Trump Over His Threats To Iran was originally published on newsone.com