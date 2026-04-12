Welcome to the W: Three Teams Approved For WNBA Expansion

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

It’s official. The WNBA’s Board of Governors has approved three new franchises for the league, debuting between 2028 and 2030.

After signing a historic collective bargaining agreement which gave the WNBA the highest-ever salary upgrade in modern sports history, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia have been officially announced as the league’s three expansion teams. They join the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, debuting this season, and last year’s Golden State Valkyries, which made a surprising playoff run in their first year.

Detroit and Cleveland are reviving previously existing franchises. The Detroit Shock won three championships in their short-lived time as a franchise from 1998 to 2009. Former Pistons enforcer Bill Laimbeer coached the team to three championships in 2003, 2006 and 2009 with Cheryl Ford (Karl Malone’s daughter) Deanna Nolan, Swin Cash and Ruth Riley.

Despite their success, after owner Bill Richardson’s death, the team wasn’t financially viable, moving to Tulsa in 2010, and ultimately becoming what is now the Dallas Wings.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Cleveland Rockers had an even shorter run, though they were one of the W’s original eight teams. In their six seasons from 1997 to 2003, they had a 108-112 record, featuring players such as Vickie Hall, Kellie Harper, Tracey Henderson and Michelle Edwards. Despite a dedicated fanbase, they still folded in 2003.

Philadelphia will have a WNBA team for the first time. Comedian/actress Wanda Sykes and her organization, the Philadelphia Sisters, helped usher the team forward. (Skyes lives in a Philadelphia suburb). Philly native Dawn Staley never had the chance to play in her hometown, but would she coach in the W? Her current record-breaking deal with the University of South Carolina ends in the 2029-30 season, so it certainly sets up intriguing possibilities.

Cleveland will be the first team to debut in 2028. Detroit will join the WNBA in 2029, and Philadelphia’s team will arrive in 2030.

In other team changes in the league, the current Connecticut Sun franchise will move to Houston for the 2027-28 season. It’s expected that the team will once again be the Houston Comets. Led by Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson, and Cynthia Cooper, the Comets won the league’s first four championships in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000.

By 2030, the W will have expanded to 18 teams. This year, the league plays 44 regular-season games from May 8 through September 24.

See social media’s reaction to the expansion below.